Portixol, Palma. archive photo 04-05-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is 28 degrees today with wall-to-wall sunshine and a low of 15.

It’s a beautiful day in Andratx with a top temperature of 29 degrees and a low of 15.

It's hot and sunny in Santanyi too with a high of 27 degrees and a low of 15.

Capdepera is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a top temperature of 26 degrees and an overnight low of 17.

Alcudia is gorgeous, 27 degrees with lots of sunshine, a nice breeze to keep you cool and a low of 15 and here’s how it’s looking from our webcam in the port.

And it’s 29 and sunny in Deya but it will cloud over now and again and the temperature will drop to 15 overnight.