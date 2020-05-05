More pedestrianisation to aid social distancing. 04-05-2020 Jaume Morey

Palma City Council wants to pedestrianise more streets in the city to make it easier for people to comply with social distancing during the de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions.

The pedestrianisation plans are scheduled to be enforced from next weekend but the Council has yet to decide which streets will be shut and whether the restrictions will be in place every day or just at the weekends.

Big cities such as, Madrid and Barcelona pedestrianised some streets almost immediately after adults were authorised to go out for a walk or to do sports.

Palma City Council has also started maintaining public parks and clearing the weeds from pavements. The work was suspended when the State of Emergency was decreed and disinfecting streets and urban furniture became a prioritiy.

Most Municipalities are now preparing for a progressive return to normality, particularly with the ORA and junk collection due to restart when Phase 1 begins on Monday, May 11.