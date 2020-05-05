News
More streets to be pedestrianised
Palma City Council wants to pedestrianise more streets in the city to make it easier for people to comply with social distancing during the de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions.
The pedestrianisation plans are scheduled to be enforced from next weekend but the Council has yet to decide which streets will be shut and whether the restrictions will be in place every day or just at the weekends.
Big cities such as, Madrid and Barcelona pedestrianised some streets almost immediately after adults were authorised to go out for a walk or to do sports.
Palma City Council has also started maintaining public parks and clearing the weeds from pavements. The work was suspended when the State of Emergency was decreed and disinfecting streets and urban furniture became a prioritiy.
Most Municipalities are now preparing for a progressive return to normality, particularly with the ORA and junk collection due to restart when Phase 1 begins on Monday, May 11.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.