Some hoteliers in Majorca say it's impossible to open in Phase 1. 11-04-2020 E.C.

Shares:

Hotels in Palmanova and Magaluf will not open in Phase 1 of the de-escalation which begins on May 11.

The President of the Hotel Association in the area, Mauricio Carballeda, has said that “recovering activity without air connectivity or security protocols endorsed by the health authorities is impossible."

With geographic mobility reduced to a minimum, hoteliers claim local tourism is impossible and national tourism will be “insufficient" even when it is allowed and the closure of the common areas will make things very difficult for guests.

“The Balearic Islands are clearly at a disadvantage compared to Peninsular destinations and that insularity will weigh down recovery. Reservations are coming in, in dribs and drabs, despite the fact that tourists wants to travel," claimed Carballeda.

Hoteliers are focusing on establishing protocols that will give tourists security and Carballeda is also calling for them to be unified, clear and common to the entire European Union.

The Mallorca Hotel Business Federation, or FEHM, the Secretary of State for Tourism and the Spanish Institute of Tourism Quality, or ICTE are collaborating to develop a seal that accredits this guarantee.

"We are looking forward to opening, it is a time of survival," said Carballeda.

There have also been calls to keep the ERTE due to low productivity instead of force majeure and for a joint public-private plan to be drawn up to aid recovery.