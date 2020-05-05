Temperature testing at El Corte Inglés in Palma. 25-09-2018 L. Forteza

Temperature testing will be introduced at El Corte Inglés in Palma for customers and workers when the stores reopen in Phase 2 of the de-escalation of coronavirus restrictions on May 25, according to La Federación de Asociaciones Sindicales, or Fasga.

The rapid antibody tests will be carried out mainly on new recruits and personnel who already work for the store, particularly if they are returning to work after being diagnosed with coronavirus, or previously showed symptoms of the disease.

When big stores reopen, protection measures will be in place, including 2-metre social distancing and hand washing with soap or disinfectant gel.

Workers will be provided with FFP2 masks and disposable or washable gowns and it will be mandatory for employees to wear gloves and masks when social distancing is not possible.

El Corte Inglés will control capacity in stores, install safety signage and put special measures in place for items being returned.

Male personnel will remove their jackets if they are not serving the public, protocols will be in place to prevent crowds gathering in common areas of the stores, staff breaks will be staggered and exit and entry hours for workers will be more flexible.

Daily disinfection protocols will be strengthened when the shops are closed to guarantee the safety of workers and customers.

El Corte Inglés was forced to close all of its stores nationwide when the State of Emergency was decreed in Spain and only food areas and basic necessities were allowed to stay open.