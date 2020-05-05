1 more coronavirus fatality confirmed in the Balearic Islands. 28-04-2020 M. À. Cañellas

After two days without coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands, the Ministry of Health confirmed one fatality on Tuesday, taking the total to 198.

There were also two new infections in the last 24 hours, making 1,910 altogether.

8 more people were hospitalised and one patient was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

1,110 patients have required hospitalisation since the pandemic began and 168 of them were admitted to the ICU.

The cumulative incidence of infection has continued to drop in the last 14 days, with 12.44 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, putting the Balearic Islands in 5th place, behind Murcia with 3.41, The Canarias Islands with 6.78, Ceuta with 9.44 and Asturias with 11.34.

On Monday there were no new coronavirus infections and for the second consecutive day there were no fatalities in the Balearic Islands.