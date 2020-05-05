Red flags flying in Puerto Pollensa. 05-05-2020 Ajuntament de Pollença

The Costas Authority has yet to send Pollensa town hall its new authorisation for beach services; the most recent four-year authorisation expired in December. The town hall believes that there is no time to put the different services out to tender, while it anticipates that there is unlikely to be much interest among potential concessionaires because of the uncertainty surrounding the tourism season.

For the beach services, the town hall pays the Costas 400,000 euros each year. This outlay is then recouped through the charges to concession holders. Pollensa's mayor, Tomeu Cifre, says that it will be very difficult for the town hall to recover the payment this year. Therefore, it will not be taking up the Costas' authorisation, as and when it might be sent, although Cifre adds that there is a possibility that the Costas will modify the charge made to the town hall.

If this isn't and the town hall proceeds with not assuming the management of the concessions, Cifre explains that whoever is interested in, for example, installing sunloungers or operating beach bars will have to make a request directly to the Costas. It won't be the town hall, although Cifre stresses that the town hall will undertake the cleaning of the promenades (Albercutx and Tamarells in Puerto Pollensa) and the beaches.

Whereas lifeguard services have been reactivated elsewhere, e.g. in neighbouring Alcudia, they haven't been in Pollensa. There are red flags to prohibit bathing in accordance with the current phase of de-escalation. Once the measures are relaxed and there is an idea as to the level of beach occupancy, decisions will be made regarding lifeguard coverage.

When occupancy is high, the Albercutx and Tamarells beaches require seventeen lifeguards. The service costs the town hall some 400,000 euros. Regular meetings with the local police and Guardia Civil will be held in order to assess the situation with regard to beach usage.