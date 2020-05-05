Tourism
Balearics and Germany working on restoring tourist flights
President Armengol told parliament on Tuesday that the Balearic government is working "bilaterally" with the German authorities on recovering flights "as soon as possible".
Stressing that there must be the maximum health guarantees, Armengol said that "we have to be able to restore activity before anyone else, as we depend on tourism more than any other region". The president urged the Spanish government and the EU to coordinate health control measures and plans "to boost airline and shipping company activities".
Armengol explained that contact with German authorities will be taking account of developments in health security and the control of the pandemic over the coming weeks. "With European mobility restricted as a result of the harsh impact that the pandemic is still having on our foreign markets, our tourism will suffer a devastating blow. The duration of the crisis will depend, above all, on when borders reopen. For the majority of European states we don't yet have dates for this."
The most effective mechanisms for resuming tourism activity, she observed, were to ensure that the Balearics have contained the virus, are in a position to prevent infection, and carry out all necessary tests to detect any positive cases.
