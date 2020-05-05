News
Fancy a swim?
Temperatures are on the up and up throughout Spain and taking a dip in the sea or a pool is so tempting right now, but unfortunately swimming is still banned.
The Government says we’ll have to wait until Phase 3 of the de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions to be able to sunbathe on the beach or dive into the clear blue waters of Majorca and even then social distancing measures will be in place.
Dr Fernando Simón from the Centre for Health Alerts said on Tuesday that there's no guarantee that pools will be allowed to open as normal in mid-June this year because of the coronavirus crisis.
"Openness is something that we will have to assess every day, with prudence, and depending on the evolution of each territory,” he said.
Dr Javier Arranz, the Spokesperson for the Coronavirus Management Committee agreed.
"I would love for them to be open by then, but we are dealing with a virus that has put us in a very difficult situation and we must be cautious,” he said.
