Travel
Airport decision next week
A decision on when to re-open Palma airport to non-essential flights could be taken next week as the local authorities come under pressure from the tourist industry.
One local hotelier told the Bulletin this morning that they would not be opening their doors until the airport was receiving flights. The Balearic government is already working with German tour firms.
German second home owners have already said that they wanted to come to the island as soon as possible. The local authorities say that they will not compromise the safety of the general public despite the enormous economic needs.
Comments
STAN / Hace about 3 hours
Flights to and from the UK are listed on Ryanair, Jet2, Easyjet But are they operating or just providing vouchers when the Flights do not run.?