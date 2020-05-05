The Restaurants Association is positive about new arrangements being made for terraces. 18-06-2019 Teresa Ayuga

The Majorca Restaurants Association which is part of the CAEB Confederation of Balearic Business Associations is in talks with Palma town hall over measures to assist the bar and restaurant sector.

Juan Miguel Ferrer, who is the vice-president of the association and is responsible for the Palma area, met the councillor for internal government, Alberto Jarabo, on Tuesday and described the meeting as positive. A channel of communication has been opened. It is fluid and it will be weekly.

Ferrer expressed his confidence that there will shortly be results. He appreciated Jarabo's "change of attitude", the councillor having previously seemed to be "concerned only about what some residents' representatives were saying". "He is showing that he is assuming his responsibility and is aware of the serious situation that businesses are facing. Jarabo knows that steps we take now will mark the start of next year's season. If we do things right, 2021 will be a good year for everyone."

The association is seeking exceptions to regulations, such as an increase in terrace size. "This will be necessary, so that as the de-escalation phases pass, establishments can reopen." Ferrer warned that if the town hall doesn't adopt measures to increase terrace space, "opening will not be feasible, thousands of families will be on the streets and much of Palma's business fabric will be destroyed".