The beach is one element for proposing Playa de Palma as a pilot destination. 06-05-2020 Archive

The president of the Ciutat de s'Arenal residents association, Biel Barceló, has rejected the notion of Playa de Palma being a form of "pilot destination" for the return of foreign tourism. This idea was put forward by the hoteliers association last week, it having identified aspects that are "essential" for safety - proximity to the airport; five kilometres of beach, which will make it easy for social distancing; and wide promenades and parks.

Barceló says that there needs to be tourism recovery which doesn't involve "business experiments that can endanger health". The residential sector in Playa de Palma needs to be taken into account. "Playa de Palma-Arenal is not a theme park for foreign tourists. It is not owned by any business sector. There are people living here with their own needs that must be looked after."

He adds that there are "no objective data" to indicate a date as to when foreign tourism might restart. Tourism activity should start with the local market. There should then be preparation for national tourism, "leaving foreign markets until later". Peace of mind, safety and cleanliness, Barceló stresses, should be the bases upon which economic activity is restarted. Meanwhile, he advocates greater pedestrianisation and an increase in bar and restaurant terrace space.