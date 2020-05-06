Rise in coronavirus fatalities in Spain. 05-05-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

The Ministry of Health confirmed 244 coronavirus fatalities in Spain on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 25,857.

There’s been a slight decrease in the number of new infections with 685 diagnosed in the last 24 hours compared to 867 on Tuesday.

A total 220,325 have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since the pandemic began, but that figure does not include the 31,232 who tested positive for antibodies which means more than 250,500 people in Spain have been infected.

857 more people were hospitalised; 51 of them were admitted to the ICU and another 2,516 patients were discharged from hospital, which means over 126,000 people nationwide have now beaten coronavirus.