Cinema
Five hundred works submitted for Minorca film festival
The Minorca International Film Festival is currently still scheduled to go ahead as normal in July. It will be from the thirteenth to the eighteenth of the month, and a total of 502 works have been submitted. Of these, 52 are Balearic productions. The others are a mix of Spanish and international, with short films from five continents competing to be shown and judged. A selection of 35 short films will compete in the 'Official Section'.
The jury will comprise Javier Pachón, president of CineCiutat; Carlos Rios, co-founder of the Retinas film broadcasting company; and Spanish-Swedish actress Ingrid García Jonsson.
Particular emphasis is to be given to films that address social issues and sustainability.
