Screening in the cathedral square in Ciutadella. 16-07-2018 FICME

Shares:

The Minorca International Film Festival is currently still scheduled to go ahead as normal in July. It will be from the thirteenth to the eighteenth of the month, and a total of 502 works have been submitted. Of these, 52 are Balearic productions. The others are a mix of Spanish and international, with short films from five continents competing to be shown and judged. A selection of 35 short films will compete in the 'Official Section'.

The jury will comprise Javier Pachón, president of CineCiutat; Carlos Rios, co-founder of the Retinas film broadcasting company; and Spanish-Swedish actress Ingrid García Jonsson.

Particular emphasis is to be given to films that address social issues and sustainability.