Tourism
Majorcan hoteliers and tour operators planning for foreign tourists in July
The Association of Hotel Chains and the Majorcan Hotel Federation has drawn up a plan to welcome foreign tourists back to the island in early July.
Over the past week, the two associations have been in discussions with leading UK tour operators such as TUI UK and Jet2 and market leaders in Germany.
The president of the Association of Hotel Chains, Gabriel Llobera, explained that the idea is to open hotels gradually and where and when demand justifies the needs of the various hotels signing up to the initiative. "All parties involved share the same objective and common ground. Hotel and tour operators have shown a clear interest in kick starting the tourist industry in Majorca once the easing of the lockdown has been completed in Spain.”
In Germany, for example, the Minister for Tourism, Thomas Bareiss, has not ruled out allowing Germans to holiday in the Balearics or the Greek islands once the pandemic has stabilised and all of the required medical controls and regulations are in place.
