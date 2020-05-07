Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is hot and sunny today with a high of 29 degrees, a 25 kilometre northeasterly wind and a low of 14.
It’s breezy in Andratx too but there's lots of sunshine, a top temperature of 27 degrees and an overnight low of 15.
The sun’s out over on the eastside of the island with a high of 27 and a low of 16 degrees in Santanyi but tie everything down because there’s a northeasterly wind gusting up to 30 kilometres an hour.
It’s 25 and a beautiful sunny day in Muro with a low of 15 and strong winds.
Soller is blustery with hazy sunshine, a high of 27 and a low of 13 degrees, here's what it looks like from our webcam.
