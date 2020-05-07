News
Will they, won't they?
Balearic shops, bars and restaurants are on tenterhooks as they wait for confirmation that they can open their doors on Monday.
In the meantime business owners are busy cleaning and disinfecting premises, putting protocols in place and airing clothes that have been hanging up for two months without being tried on.
There is still some uncertainty over whether Majorca will be allowed to begin Phase 1 of the de-escalation process, but Minorca and Ibiza have already been given the green light, according to Fernando Simón, Director of the Coordinating Centre for Health Alerts & Emergencies.
Documentation
The Government has sent all the necessary documentation to Madrid and Executive sources say they're confident that Majorca will begin Phase 1 at the same time as Ibiza and Minorca, but it’s possible that Prime Minister Sánchez won’t announce the decision until Saturday.
The Autonomous Communities presented their proposals by Wednesday's deadline and all of them have requested permission to move on to Phase 1.
The Government is updating Dr Fernando Simón daily to try to convince him that Majorca is ready.
The Central Government’s de-escalation criteria spans more than 60 indicators, including free beds in the ICU, hospital space for the sick and a clear decrease in new coronavirus infections.
"It would be very difficult for Majorca to be left out because, with each passing day, the situation is improving," said Government sources.
