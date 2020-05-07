News
More than 200 Covid-19 deaths
The Ministry of Health confirmed 2 more coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands on Thursday, taking the total to 201.
There were also 8 new infections in the last 24 hours, making 1,929 positive cases altogether.
10 more people were hospitalised, making 1,132 since the pandemic began and 169 are still in the Intensive Care Unit.
The good news is that another 24 people have been discharged from hospital and 1,324 people have now beaten the disease in the Balearic Islands.
On Wednesday there was one coronavirus fatality and a rebound in new infections as 11 new people were diagnosed with the disease.
