Patricia Gómez, the Balearic health minister. 02-04-2020

Health minister Patricia Gómez said on Thursday that the health situation in Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza is suitable for all three islands to enter Phase 1 of the de-escalation plan on Monday, Formentera already being in Phase 1.

Detailing the figures for coronavirus cases, Gómez explained that 70% of patients have recovered and that 20% of all patients to have tested positive for coronavirus remain active cases. The remaining ten per cent, 201 people, have died. Hospital admissions over the past month have fallen 50% in Majorca, 66% in Ibiza and 69% in Minorca. The number of patients needing to be placed in intensive care has fallen 50% in Majorca and Minorca and 75% in Ibiza, while there has been a trebling in the number of patients who have recovered and been discharged.

The minister added that the screening process for care homes will conclude this week and that preliminary data from the seroprevalence analysis indicate that some two per cent of the population have antibodies. These results, she emphasised, are very incomplete.

Although the number of deaths in the Balearics continues to rise, the figures are "good news". She acknowledged that an easing of restrictions regarding movement does carry a risk of a rise in infection, but emphasised that the health system is prepared for this and that there is increased primary care capacity for testing patients who display only mild symptoms.

Regarding the use of rapid tests at ports and airports, Gómez said that tests for passengers travelling from Ibiza to Formentera will be a pilot scheme. These tests will not be a "general formula", unless there is a change in approach by the national government. For now, interviews to assess travellers' health will continue.

National health ministry decisions regarding Phase 1, which starts on Monday, are expected no later than Saturday morning.