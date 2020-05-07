Tourism
Keep safe and keep apart
Tough new health and safety guidelines will be introduced in all Spanish hotels this summer with the body temperature of guests and staff regularly controlled.
Guests will be asked to pay by credit card, hotel buffets will be shelved, carpets and other decorative items will be removed from rooms and numbers limited in all common areas of the hotel.
Hotels will also have to increase the frequency of their cleaning schedules. Some hotels are expected to re-open again on the island next week.
