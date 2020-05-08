Draft beach restrictions published in the Spanish Press. 02-05-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

There will be no crowded beaches or queues of cars at popular coves in the Balearic Islands this year, according to Draft Restrictions published in the Spanish Press.

The proposals include a mandatory 2 metre distance between groups, time slots for walking along the beach and limited access and numbers.

The social distancing rule will apply between towels or umbrellas on the sand with a maximum of ten people allowed to sit together.

At beaches that are windy the distance between groups will be increased because coronavirus is transmitted through the air.

Queues for the beach

There will also be limited access at the entrances to beaches and coves, which means that people may have to queue up to get in.

The Government is also considering setting up time slots for people walking along the shore, which are likely to be early morning or late afternoon.

The draft also proposes that beaches with good or excellent quality are allowed to open first, which in theory means all of the beaches in the Balearic Islands would be able to open in the first phase.

All sports facilities, such as volleyball nets will be banned.

Showers, street furniture and wooden walkways will be cleaned and disinfected every day to combat the spread of the virus.

Critics say limiting access at the entrances to beaches and coves will be very difficult to control, particularly at isolated or undeveloped beaches.

Sunbathing and swimming in the sea or pools is banned until Phase 3 which doesn’t begin until June 8, so it’s likely that the Draft proposals will change before then.