Parking spaces to be used as terrace extensions. 30-12-2018 Pilar Pellicer

Palma bars will be allowed to extend their terraces temporarily by removing the parking spaces in front of licensed restaurants according to Mayor José Hila.

Interested parties must submit a request to extend their terrace to Palma City Council and establishments that don’t already have terraces can also apply.

Pavement space reserved for pedestrians cannot be used to extend terraces so places that don’t have parking spaces out front won't be able to extend. Cort has promised to respond to requests within a maximum of 48 hours and estimates that around 1,000 restaurateurs will benefit.

The Councillor for the Interior, Alberto Jarabo, has specified that the size of the terrace extensions will be limited. The actual footage has yet to be decided but it’s thought the dimensions will be equal to the space that three or four cars would take up.

Councillor Jarabo has already said that restaurants won’t be charged a terrace fee from the start of the State of Emergency until the end of the year.

"With this measure we will save many families from economic ruin, encourage people and recover private space," he said.

During Phase 1, adapted terraces can be used from 0800 until 2300.

Councillor Jarabo argued that people’s lives will improve if they have more room to move around and the extra space will help prevent infections. He also said restaurateurs will be allowed to install planters, platforms, ramps, tables, chairs and umbrellas, but must continue to respect the residents, that all establishments must comply with the regulations and that excessive noise on the terraces won’t be tolerated.

The new terrace measures will not be sanctioned until the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez confirms that Majorca can enter Phase 1. An announcement is expected this weekend.

Councillor Jarabo pointed out that any regulations that are approved are subject to publication in the BOE which will specify the regulatory framework for terraces.

Mayor Hila said extending restaurant terraces is a good way to generate employment and help revive the economy and appealed for understanding.

"The 30% that we allocate to the public has become too small for us with social distancing of two metres, so we’ll have to take space from the 70% that vehicles occupy," he said.