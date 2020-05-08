National Police being kept busy by those breaking the rules. 08-05-2020 Europa Press

On Thursday and into the early hours of Friday, eleven people were arrested in Majorca for breaches of the confinement measures.

In Palma, the local police detained a couple at the Parc de la Mar. The 21-year-old male had previously been reported on five previous occasions and the 18-year-old female on three occasions. In the area of the Avenidas, a 49-year-old man who threatened officers with a bottle was arrested; he had previously been reported three times. Early on Friday morning, a 40-year-old who was walking along Calle Aragon was found to have been reported on six occasions.

The National Police in Palma arrested a 36-year-old male who was driving a van in a reckless manner along the Paseo Marítimo on Thursday afternoon. When he was stopped, he was found to be "out of it", launched himself at the officers and needed to be restrained. Three drivers were arrested in the vicinity of the Son Banya shanty town. A 39-year-old woman had been reported on eight previous occasions, one of two males on two occasions, and the second male on new fewer than twelve occasions, including having been arrested on Wednesday.

In Puerto Pollensa, the Guardia Civil arrested a man in the early hours of Friday. He had ran off when he spotted officers. On Thursday morning, Pollensa police detained a man who was riding a bike and attempted to assault the officers.