Son Espases Hospital, Palma. 09-05-2020 M. À. Cañellas

592 more people died in the Balearic Islands than usual between March 1 and May 8 , according to the National Institute of Epidemiology.

The Daily Mortality Monitoring System in Spain compares two variables from the beginning of the crisis: the actual deaths that have occurred in each territory from the data of the civil registers and the figures that would be expected under normal conditions. To do this, they base their estimate on the deaths in recent years.

In just over two months, 1,686 people have died in the Balearic Islands, compared to 1,094 in other years which is an increase of 54%.

However, the report includes a margin of error, which leads the Institute to limit the period of excess mortality in the Islands to ten days at the end of March.

Not all 592 deaths can be directly attributed to coronavirus, and the increase is much lower than in other Autonomies. In the whole of Spain, excess mortality is around 36,000, which is an increase of 56%.

Experts estimate that in the last seven days, 23% of fatalities have been omitted in the Balearic Islands.

The Ministry of Health reported 1 coronavirus death and 6 new infections in the Balearic Islands on Friday taking the total to 202.

There are 359 active cases of the disease and 1,347 of the 1,935 diagnosed with Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital.

193 people are still hospitalised, 35 of them are in the ICU and the rest are being monitored by by UVACs.