The Minorca fire brigade was involved in the recovery of the body. 07-05-2020 Gemma Andreu

Shares:

The body that was found in shallow water at Favaritx on Thursday is that of a woman. When the body was discovered, it was not possible to determine gender because of the advanced stage of decomposition.

The autopsy performed on Friday established the gender but could be no more specific than to indicate an age of between 20 and 40 and that the body had been in the water for between two and four months. An identifying feature that has been reported is a pair of trousers with pink lettering.

The National Police are in charge of the investigation.