Weather
Ciutadella "rissaga" of 55 centimetres
Aemet reports that there was a "rissaga" at the port of Ciutadella on Saturday morning of 55 centimetres.
Minorca is on yellow alert for rissaga until 18.00 on Saturday and then again from the early hours of Sunday until 16.00. Oscillations could reach 0.9 metres.
Rissaga is a Catalan name for a meteotsunami, which is the displacement of water caused by a rapid change in barometric pressure.
