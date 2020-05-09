Calvia mayor Alfonso Rodríguez. 27-05-2019 Michel's

Calvia town hall will allow bars and restaurants, wherever possible, to increase their terrace spaces in order that "they can maintain their businesses and jobs" and comply with health protocols.

This increase to terrace space is to be included in a second package of measures to support businesses and the self-employed that will be announced next week. These measures have resulted from meetings to obtain consensus for a social, economic and environmental recovery action plan. All political parties at the town hall have been involved in these meetings, while the mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez, has also been holding talks with CCOO and UGT union representatives, the various hoteliers associations in Calvia, the Acotur tourist business services association, and the Abone association for nightlife establishments.

The town hall is also working on a recalculation of rubbish tax as it applies to businesses affected by the stoppage of economic activity - the tourism sector in particular.

The recovery action plan is intended to cover social needs as well as the local economy. Alongside this plan is the design of a "new scenario" for quality prevailing over quantity in tourism.