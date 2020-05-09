News
5 coronavirus fatalities confirmed
The Ministry of Health confirmed 5 coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands on Saturday taking the total to 207.
There were also 9 new infections, making 1,944 altogether.
Six people were hospitalised with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and one was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
1,141 people have been hospitalised since the pandemic began and 169 of them were admitted to the ICU.
21 patients have been discharged from hospital since Friday and 1,395 people in the Balearic Islands have now beaten the disease.
In the last 14 days, there were 98.44 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the Balearic Islands.
