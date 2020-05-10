Cleaning at Son Espases Hospital. 08-04-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Sunday's figures from the national ministry of health indicate that there were two coronavirus-related deaths in the Balearics over a 24-hour period from Saturday. The total number of deaths stands at 209. Six new positive cases were registered, increasing the total to 1,950. Six more patients were discharged from hospital or were given the all-clear if they had been monitored at their homes. In all, 1,401 patients have recovered - 71.9%.

Nationally, there were 143 deaths and 621 new cases. The total number of deaths in Spain is 26,621. The number of positive cases is 224,390. The number of patients who have recovered is now 136,166, there having been a further 2,214 over the past 24-hour period - a nationwide recovery rate of 60.7%.