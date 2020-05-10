Air travel
Additional daily interisland flights from Monday
Since the state of alarm was declared in March, commercial interisland flights and flights between Balearic and mainland airports have been at an absolute minimum. For interisland services, there has been one daily return flight between Palma and Minorca and one for the Palma-Ibiza route.
The national transport ministry has announced that there can be two flights per day on both these interisland routes as from tomorrow (11 May). There will also be additional flights for services within the Canary Islands. Airlines are obliged to operate at a maximum of 50% cabin capacity.
