Playa de Palma 11-05-2020 Ultima Hora

The sun’s out in Palma today and it’s 24 degrees with a strong southerly wind and a low of 17.

Andratx is sunny but very blustery there too with a top temperature of 23 and an overnight low of 15.

It’s blowing a gale in Santanyi with plenty of sunshine, a high of 23 and a low of 14.

Capdepera is warm and sunny with a high of 24, a low of 16 and a 35 kilometre an hour southerly wind and here's a look at the weather further up the coast from our Colònia de Sant Pere webcam.

It’s 23 degrees and very windy in Deya with plenty of sunshine and a low of 14.