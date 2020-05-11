Phase 1 begins in Majorca, Ibiza and Minorca. 11-05-2020 Pilar Pellicer

Phase 1 of the Government’s de-escalation plan has begun in Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza. Formentera started Phase 1 last Monday.

From today a maximum of 10 people can meet at home and outdoors, but social distancing and hygiene measures must still be maintained.

The terraces of restaurants, bars and cafés are now open, with 50% capacity, social distancing and hygiene measures and a maximum of 10 people in each group. They are also allowed to supply food to takeaway, but not to eat on the premises.

Hotels and Tourist Accommodation have also reopened, but guests are not allowed to congregate in common areas.

Churches and other places of worship have opened their doors, but there's a 30% limitation, the faithful must wear a mask and are not allowed to have contact with holy water, brochures or hymn books. There are limitations in place for wakes and funerals.

The Agri-food & Fishing Sector is up and running and Nature Tourism activities are allowed for groups of up to ten people by appointment.

Professional leagues can get back to training and non-professional sports are allowed too, but customers are not allowed to have physical contact or use the changing rooms.

Open-air markets are up and running, but with fewer stalls and social distancing in place.

Cultural shows are also permitted with an audience of less than 30 people indoors and a maximum of 200 outdoors. Musuem capacity is reduced to one third.

Car dealerships, Vehicle Inspection Centres or ITV’s, Garden Centres and Plant Nurseries are open but you have to make an appointment and Lottery shops are also back in business.

Those lucky enough to have a second home can now visit them and stay overnight, as long as it’s in the same Province or Island that you’re already living in.

Visits to recreational boats are allowed even if it’s in the port of a different municipality and Captains can sail between ports or points along the coast in the same municipality or to nearby uninhabited islands.

Up to 9 people who live at the same address can travel in a vehicle together without masks, but if the passengers are from different addresses, only two people can be in each row of seats and they must wear a mask and respect social distancing regulations.