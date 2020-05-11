President Armengol, calling for responsibility. 11-05-2020

Shares:

With all of the Balearics now at Phase 1 of the de-escalation plan, President Armengol has appealed for responsibility and prudence so that there isn't a resurgence in coronavirus. "Let's keep doing things well, so that we don't go backwards. Let us maintain the prudence and responsibility that has brought has so far and rise to the challenge that is coming."

The president stressed the importance of the coming weeks, adding that lessons need to be learned from other parts of the world where there have been spikes in infection since easing lockdowns. As well as personal responsibility, she emphasised the ongoing need to observe hygiene and safety measures. She warned that otherwise there will be a return to confinement and that "shutters will have to be lowered on businesses", which will lead to economic and social destruction.