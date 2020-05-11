No coronavirus deaths on Monday, May 11 08-04-2020 M. À. Cañellas

Phase 1 kicked off in the Balearic Islands with some good news on Monday as the Ministry of Health confirmed there were no Covid-19 deaths, so the total number of fatalities remains at 209.

There were 3 new infections, making 1,953 since the coronavirus crisis began.

On Sunday, there were two Covid-19 deaths and 6 new infections in the Balearic Islands.