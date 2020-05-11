News
Phase 1 begins with Zero Covid-19 fatalities
Phase 1 kicked off in the Balearic Islands with some good news on Monday as the Ministry of Health confirmed there were no Covid-19 deaths, so the total number of fatalities remains at 209.
There were 3 new infections, making 1,953 since the coronavirus crisis began.
On Sunday, there were two Covid-19 deaths and 6 new infections in the Balearic Islands.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.