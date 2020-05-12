Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is mostly sunny today with a high of 27 degrees, a low of 16 and a very strong breeze. Here's how it's looking from our webcam on Paseo Mallorca.
It’s 26 and blustery in Andratx with plenty of sunshine and a low of 15.
Ses Salines is 25 degrees and sunny with 30 kilometre an hour easterly winds and a low of 14.
It’s 24 and windy in Pollensa with a high of 25 and a low of 15 degrees.
Valldemossa is partly, sunny partly cloudy and 23 degrees with a strong easterly breeze and a low of 14.
To view the weather across the island from our webcams, click here:
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.