Puerto de Colònia Sant Jordi. Archive photo. 13-07-2014 J. Socies

Shares:

Palma is mostly sunny today with a high of 27 degrees, a low of 16 and a very strong breeze. Here's how it's looking from our webcam on Paseo Mallorca.

It’s 26 and blustery in Andratx with plenty of sunshine and a low of 15.

Ses Salines is 25 degrees and sunny with 30 kilometre an hour easterly winds and a low of 14.

It’s 24 and windy in Pollensa with a high of 25 and a low of 15 degrees.

Valldemossa is partly, sunny partly cloudy and 23 degrees with a strong easterly breeze and a low of 14.

To view the weather across the island from our webcams, click here: