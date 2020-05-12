3 Hotels reopen in Majorca. archive photo 12-05-2020 EFE

Three hotels opened in Majorca on Monday after more than 50 days of lockdown.

The Abelux in Palma, Puma in Pollensa and Son Sant Jordi in Pollensa are now up and running with strict social distancing and hygiene measures in place.

“It’s the first time we’ve closed since we bought the hotel in 1963, so we are a bit nervous to receive the first customers,” admits Sergio Alonso, Abelux Deputy Director. “We are complying with all of the Covid-19 health safety measures and we are making sure that awareness is at the maximum level.”

Sergio is the third generation of his family to own the hotel and says he’s glad to be back in business even although the Abelux is far from full.

“It is time to move forward and reactivate the market," he says "we opened with a 15% occupancy of a total of 65 rooms, but this is just the beginning. "

The Abelux is a two star hotel with an extremely loyal clientele of company employees who return time and again.

"We highly value the business commitment from Hotels and will provide all the necessary support for the Hotel Industry in these complex times,” said Javier Vich, President of the Hotel Association of Palma and Cala Mayor.

Pollensa

Guests can also now enjoy breakfast on the terrace at the historic Juma Hotel in Plaza Mayor in Pollensa where all the mandatory social distancing and hygienic measures have been put in place.

The Son Sant Jordi Hotel has opened 6 of its 14 rooms in an annexe building called the Boutique House.

"We didn’t do it for business, we reopened to help boost the local economy” says owner, Jaume Salas, who’s also President of the Hoteliers of Pollensa. “It's a good time to welcome Local Tourists with attractive prices, which is something we’ve done since we opened in 2000,” he added.

Strict hygiene protocols are followed at the Son Sant Jordi, public areas are closed and guests can have hotel breakfasts or custom meals from local restaurants delivered to their rooms.

Holiday homes

Holiday homes in Majorca are also back in business and the Federation of Holiday Resorts says nearly 1,300 holiday homes are spick and span and ready to go.

"We are following the strictest sanitary measures with professional cleaning like they have in hospitals and operating rooms and we are offering tourists exclusivity, isolation and security,” said Jordi Cerdó, President of the FETV.