No new coronavirus cases in the Balearics
Tuesday's figures from the national ministry of health indicate that there were no new coronavirus cases in the Balearics in the past 24 hours. There was one death, taking the total to 210.
Eight more patients have recovered, the total now standing at 1,423. With there having been 1,953 confirmed cases in all, the recovery rate is now 72.9%, a figure which is edging up day by day.
