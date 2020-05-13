Carlos Hotel in Minorca. 13-05-2020

Shares:

Artiem Hotels plan to open the Carlos Hotel in Es Castell and the Audax Hotel in Cala Galdana on 12 June. José Guillermo Díaz Montañés, CEO of the Minorca-based company, says that the action plan for opening will probably cost money, "but it also costs us if we are closed; it is about moving the economy and taking steps in that direction".

The anticipation is that initially the local market will respond well, as it has in the past in May and June. From July, the national and international markets will come into the equation.

The company has other hotels in Mahon, Madrid and Quintueles (Asturias), the latter of which will also open on 12 June. Two weeks later, and the Capri in Mahon and the Artiem Madrid will open, although there is more of a question mark with the Madrid hotel, given that the Madrid region has yet to exit Phase 0 of de-escalation.

With the Carlos Hotel, there is an issue because it was turned into a temporary hospital. The agreement is that it will remain in this condition for a week after the end of the state of alarm, which - as it currently stands - would be on 25 May.

The strict restrictions that apply in the first phases of de-escalation will be relaxed in Phase 3, which begins on 8 June. By then, common areas can be used at 50% capacity.

Apart from the two Artiem hotels, the only other confirmed opening is the Biniarroca Rural Hotel in Es Castell. Staff are to return on 20 May, with the aim being to open in the final week of May with five rooms being made available.