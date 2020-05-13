Expert from Palma Aquarium tries to save stranded dolphin. 13-05-2020

Shares:

Biologists and Marine Fauna Specialists from Palma Aquarium Foundation launched a rescue effort on Wednesday morning in Puerto Alcudia after a dolphin got stranded on the beach.

Alcudia Local Police contacted the Wildlife Recovery Centre, or COFIB, who called Palma Aquarium, and a rescue plan was immediately put together.

Police kept curious local residents at bay as experts from Palma Aquarium tried in vain to save the dolphin which was reportedly very young and in very poor condition.