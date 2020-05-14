News
Restaurants fined for breaking the rules
The first terrace extensions into parking spaces appeared in Palma on Wednesday.
Palma City Council authorised the measure to aid economic recovery in the Restaurant Sector and comply with security measures imposed by the Government within the framework of the Phase I de-escalation.
"What we will not allow is the expansion of terraces into the space reserved for pedestrians walking on the pavements,” said Alberto Jarabo, Councillor for Citizen Participation & Home Affairs.
Fines have already been imposed on restaurants that failed to comply with the Terraces rules.
"There were a few sanctions for flagrant breaches of the regulations on day one, but overall the rules are being followed,” said Minister Jarabo.
CAEB and Pimem have demanded that bars, restaurants and cafés act responsibly and comply with all health and distancing measures saying “the future of the sector is at stake."
Establishments are entitled to a refund of all terrace fees paid from the beginning of the State of Emergency, but they must make a formal application to get the money back.
