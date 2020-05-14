More stalls will be added to Inca Market in Phase 2. 14-05-2020

Inca’s traditional weekly market will get back to normal from Thursday 28 May, provided Majorca is allowed to move to Phase 2 of the coronavirus de-escalation plan, according to the Ajuntament d’Inca and Markets Councillor, Maria José Fernández.

The market has continued to operate during the State of Emergency, but with fewer stalls and it had to be adapted to respect social distancing, capacity and other issues.

During the first weeks of confinement, there were only a few fruit and vegetable stalls in Plaça de Santa Maria la Major and Carrer Comerç, but Florists were allowed to reopen in Plaça d’Espanya for the first time last week.

Councillor Fernández said on Wednesday that because a large number of the shops have now reopened, the farmers will sell fruit and vegetables in Plaça d’Orient and Plaça de Santa Maria la Major and the Florists will be in Plaça d’Espanya.

From May 28 the City Council wants to get crafts and clothing stalls up and running and the regulations will be amended to give them more flexibility to take time off without losing their spot in the market.