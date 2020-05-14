No face-to-face classes in the Balearics until September. 14-05-2020 Ultima Hora

Students in the Balearic Islands will not go back to school until September because of the coronavirus crisis, according to Education Minister, Martí March.

The proposal affects all public and private schools, so students will continue with online classes and tutoring and return to face-to-face classes when the 2020-2021 Academic year begins.

Primary 6 pupils, 4th ESO, 2nd Baccalaureate and 2nd FP courses will have some tutorials by appointment, with a maximum of five students in each group.

Minister March said that the majority of Communities were in agreement that students aged 0-6 should not return to class for the sake of their health.

Private Nurseries will be allowed to open as long as the necessary conditions are in place to protect the children.

Special Education Centres will not be allowed to offer face-to-face classes.

Minister March confirmed that cleaning at the Educational Centres has already begun and that PPE equipment will be provided for teachers and pupils and said "if we open the schools we want to do it with all the necessary health and security criteria in place”.

Term work for next year is already being prepared, but the curriculum will be much different than planned because a lot of the material that was supposed to be studied during the 2019-2020 school year has not been completed.