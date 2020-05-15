Nurses at Son Espases Hospital, Palma. 14-05-2020 CAIB

The Ministry of Health confirmed 9 new coronavirus infections in the Balearic Islands on Friday, taking the total to 1,967.

There were no fatalities in the last 24 hours, so the death toll remains the same at 216.

1,136 patients have been hospitalised since the pandemic began and 171 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit.

1,513 people have been discharged from hospital after overcoming the disease.

On Thursday, there was one Covid-19 fatality and one new infection in the Balearic Islands.

Dr Javier Arranz, Spokesperson for the Regional Committee of Infectious Diseases has confirmed that no more cases of coronavirus have been detected in children in the Balearic Islands.