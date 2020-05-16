Puerto Andratx, Majorca. archive photo 15-05-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

We’re in for some miserable weather in Majorca today.

Palma is 23 degrees with thunder and lightning, 30 kilometre an hour northeasterly winds and a low of 15. Here's how it's looking from our livecam in Palma.

Andratx is 21 degrees and much the same but the winds are gusting up to 45 kilometres an hour there and the low is 13.

It’s cloudy and raining in Santanyi with extremely strong northerly winds and a low of 14.

It’s a horrible day in Pollensa with a high of 23 degrees, nonstop thunder and lightning, very high northerly winds and a low of 14.

And it’s just as awful in Soller with thunderstorms all day long, a high of 21, high winds and a low of 13.