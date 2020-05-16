The airport could be open for safe corridor flights. 12-04-2020 Gemma Andreu

The Balearic government has asked Madrid to include Minorca in the plan for safe air corridors for international flights in the second half of June. The president of the Council of Minorca, Susana Mora, welcomes the request having been made, stressing that it has to be backed up by demonstrating that the health system is capable of dealing with any possible increase in coronavirus cases.

Mora explains that it is necessary to have 1.5 / 2 beds for every 10,000 inhabitants and 3 to 4 beds for acute cases for 10,000 inhabitants. Minorca has this capability, while the island is complemented - in terms of being a health area - by Son Espases in Palma.

As to countries with which the island might anticipate there being safe corridors for tourist travel, Mora identifies Portugal, certain Scandinavian countries and regions of France. While the Balearic government is looking at Germany and Austria, the council believes that there are these other potential markets for safe corridors. "They have shown an interest in Minorca, and we are working on this." The president is for now ruling out Italy and the island's most important foreign market, the UK. "Unfortunately, they are not in a similar situation to us."

The safe corridor option will only become feasible once Phase 3 of the de-escalation plan is completed and the "new normal" starts. For Minorca, this should be from 22 June.

Business associations in Minorca have been urging the Council and the regional government to establish the island as a safe corridor destination.