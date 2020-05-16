The minimum fare from the airport is now 13.28 euros. 11-01-2017 Teresa Ayuga

The Prices Commission, a government body, has not authorised an increase in the minimum daytime taxi fare from the airport to Palma to 16 euros or an increase in the nighttime fare to 18 euros. These increases had been agreed in February by Palma's town hall's transport department. The minimum fare has otherwise risen from 13 euros to 13.28 euros under a previous agreement.

The commission has therefore also not approved the discount that was going to be applied to journeys from Son Sant Joan to Palma where fares are less than 16 euros and for which a citizens or intermodal card is presented. The town hall had announced that there would be a discount in order to protect residents who live in areas closest to the airport, e.g. Can Pastilla.

The new taxi fares have been in force since the middle of April, more than a year after they were announced. On average, they have risen 2.43%. There hadn't been an increase in fares for seven years.

The president of one of the taxi associations, Antoni Bauzá, says that his association has always maintained that a discount for residents was discriminatory and that it wasn't in agreement with applying a discount that was based on a card that taxi drivers don't themselves manage. In addition, drivers couldn't be certain that the person presenting the card was in fact the cardholder.