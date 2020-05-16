Fiumicino Airport, Rome 16-05-2020 EFE

Italy will open its borders with the European Union on June 3 and travellers won’t be quarantined when they arrive.

A decree outlining the rules for reopening Italy’s borders with the EU and kick-starting the country’s economy was approved on Saturday.

Travel to and from European countries will be limited only by measures in other countries and will be carried out "in compliance with EU restrictions and International obligations".

The decree aims to revive the Tourism Sector this summer and the initiative is strongly supported by the Ministers of Culture, Foreign Affairs and European Affairs.

It will also mean that numerous families who’ve been in lockdown since March can be reunited, but anyone who is infected with the virus or in quarantine will not be allowed to travel.

People in Italy have been restricted to going out to buy food, go to work and go to hospital although recently they were allowed to play sports and visit family in their own region, but from Monday, May 18 all limitations within the each region will be lifted.

A total of 223,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in Italy and 31,600 have died.

On Monday all businesses, including Shopping Centres, Stores, Hairdressers, Restaurants and Bars will reopen, with the necessary protocols in place.

But many Traders have complained about the severe lack of direction or information for businesses reopening next week.