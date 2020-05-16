News
No coronavirus deaths on Saturday
The Ministry of Health confirmed that there were no deaths in the Balearic Islands on Saturday, so the death toll still stands at 216.
There were also 15 new infections, making 1,982 altogether since the pandemic began.
No new patients were hospitalised in the Balearic Islands in the last 24 hours.
