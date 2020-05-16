Primary Care Health Centre, Madrid 16-05-2020 EFE

The Ministry of Health confirmed 102 deaths in Spain on Saturday, which is the lowest number of daily fatalities since March 18 and takes the death toll to 27,563.

There were also 539 new infections, making a total of 230,698 diagnosed by PCR since the pandemic began. 50,723 Healthcare Professionals have tested positive for coronavirus according to the CCAA.

Another 337 patients were discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours and 144,446 patients have beaten the disease.

On Friday there were 138 Covid-19 deaths and 643 new infections.