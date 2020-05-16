News
Lowest daily Covid-19 death toll since March 18
The Ministry of Health confirmed 102 deaths in Spain on Saturday, which is the lowest number of daily fatalities since March 18 and takes the death toll to 27,563.
There were also 539 new infections, making a total of 230,698 diagnosed by PCR since the pandemic began. 50,723 Healthcare Professionals have tested positive for coronavirus according to the CCAA.
Another 337 patients were discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours and 144,446 patients have beaten the disease.
On Friday there were 138 Covid-19 deaths and 643 new infections.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.