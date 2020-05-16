Preparing for Phase 2 in Formentera. 16-05-2020

Formentera will enter Phase 2 of the de-escalation plan this coming Monday, the island having been a week ahead of the rest of the Balearics in entering Phase 1 on 4 May. The three islands in the Canaries which were at the same advanced stage as Formentera - El Hierro, La Gomera and La Graciosa - will also be in Phase 2 from Monday.

Fernando Simón, the director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, says that high-level monitoring and control mechanisms have been established to ensure that Formentera is not exposed to greater risk than is desirable.

For President Armengol it was "great news" that Formentera will be moving to the next phase. "It is the result of the efforts made to contain the virus by the citizens of the Balearics and by the health service."

In Phase 2, the interiors of bars and restaurants can open at 30% capacity with table service only. Hotels' common areas can open, again at 30% capacity. Other relaxations include the opening of shopping centres with 40% capacity but with communal areas remaining closed.