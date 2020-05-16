De-escalation
Formentera moving to de-escalation Phase 2 on Monday
Formentera will enter Phase 2 of the de-escalation plan this coming Monday, the island having been a week ahead of the rest of the Balearics in entering Phase 1 on 4 May. The three islands in the Canaries which were at the same advanced stage as Formentera - El Hierro, La Gomera and La Graciosa - will also be in Phase 2 from Monday.
Fernando Simón, the director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, says that high-level monitoring and control mechanisms have been established to ensure that Formentera is not exposed to greater risk than is desirable.
For President Armengol it was "great news" that Formentera will be moving to the next phase. "It is the result of the efforts made to contain the virus by the citizens of the Balearics and by the health service."
In Phase 2, the interiors of bars and restaurants can open at 30% capacity with table service only. Hotels' common areas can open, again at 30% capacity. Other relaxations include the opening of shopping centres with 40% capacity but with communal areas remaining closed.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.